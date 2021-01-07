ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 16%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares traded down 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $6.09. 4,647,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 11,174,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter worth $942,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 212,611 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 100.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 108,689 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

