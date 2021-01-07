Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 2,044,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,770,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $837.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.