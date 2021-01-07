StrongHands Hits 1-Day Volume of $711.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $444,661.33 and $711.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,287,948,566 coins and its circulating supply is 16,874,754,212 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

