Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.26 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $202,050.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00421785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,873 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.