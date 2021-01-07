Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Utrust has a market cap of $90.15 million and $8.83 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 65% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00277094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $995.14 or 0.02643557 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

