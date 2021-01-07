Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 5.3%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.55 and last traded at $135.85. 1,258,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,865,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.19. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,134 shares of company stock worth $40,061,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 36.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 269.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 273.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.