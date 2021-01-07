LikeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $43,223.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $43,223.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00286138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.60 or 0.02658350 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012778 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,824,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,273,009 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

