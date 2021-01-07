Poseidon Network Price Hits $0.0315 on Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $68.81 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00070918 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000124 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,875,408 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

