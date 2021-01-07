Celo Price Up 45.8% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $266.78 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00005589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00110383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00448193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

