Head-To-Head Contrast: Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) & Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aphria and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 2 7 0 2.78 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $10.26, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and Tauriga Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 6.32 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -143.17 Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 155.80 -$3.03 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61% Tauriga Sciences -1,300.78% -3,557.38% -455.70%

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats Tauriga Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

