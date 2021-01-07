Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Down 6.7%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 5,704,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,700,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $544,510. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

