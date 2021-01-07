NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Up 5.2%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. 186,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 247,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent quarter.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

