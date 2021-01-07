NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Up 5.2%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. 186,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 247,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11.
NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)
NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.
