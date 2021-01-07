MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.00. 507,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 471,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. BidaskClub raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

The company has a market cap of $575.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 353,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

