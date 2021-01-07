YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Up 5.1%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 700,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 874,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

YRCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 156,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth $77,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

