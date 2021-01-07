The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Down 5.3%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 3,318,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,107,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several brokerages have commented on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

