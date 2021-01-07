Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.75. 2,842,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,984,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPPI. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106 in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078,707 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 622,346 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 858,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 342,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

