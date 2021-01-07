Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Up 5.3%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $59.14. 933,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 921,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Several brokerages have commented on IONS. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $581,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,548.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,931 shares of company stock worth $10,828,628. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

