Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.11 and last traded at $174.65. 638,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 678,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

