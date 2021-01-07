Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 158,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 127,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 537,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,436,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 18.85% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

