Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 158,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 127,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
