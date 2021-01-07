Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Up 6.4%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.41 and last traded at $71.38. 9,847,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 9,668,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $4,626,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,570,325 shares of company stock worth $158,560,746 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

