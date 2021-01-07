Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.91 and last traded at $86.91. Approximately 4,457,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,107,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.62.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $157,537.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,016.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,373 shares of company stock valued at $43,415,260 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

