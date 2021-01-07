Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Up 6.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.86 and last traded at $70.62. 283,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 252,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTRK. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Get Ontrak alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.