Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23. 282,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 233,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

