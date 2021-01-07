PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $97.29. 105,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,012. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,771.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,157,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,078,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,945 shares of company stock worth $4,922,988. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

