XIO Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. XIO has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $378,356.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000108 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,225,477 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.