AdEx 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

