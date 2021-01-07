Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.59. 5,374,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,043,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 50.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 591,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,066.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 683,937 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 478.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 245,662 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

