Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.33. 162,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 105,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The firm has a market cap of $40.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

About Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

