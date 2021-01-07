Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $46.66. Approximately 818,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 746,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

