NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading 5.7% Higher

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.78. 1,254,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,278,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $357.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.89.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 40,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

