Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.84. 407,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 386,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNK. BidaskClub cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $398.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 96.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 80,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

