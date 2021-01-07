Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $36.10. 212,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 156,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

The firm has a market cap of $994.12 million, a PE ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arco Platform by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Arco Platform by 33.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

