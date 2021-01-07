Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $36.10. 212,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 156,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.
The firm has a market cap of $994.12 million, a PE ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arco Platform by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Arco Platform by 33.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
