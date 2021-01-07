Blur 1-Day Volume Tops $36,368.00 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Blur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $106,266.55 and $36,368.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00110933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00452723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00232940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051848 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,699,188 coins and its circulating supply is 6,339,188 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

