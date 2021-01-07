BOOM Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $6,290.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00110933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00452723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00232940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051848 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 971,260,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,230,082 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

