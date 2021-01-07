BitcoinV (BTCV) Achieves Market Cap of $19,661.72

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BitcoinV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinV has a total market cap of $19,661.72 and $1.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinV has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004822 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001319 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000854 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinV Profile

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

