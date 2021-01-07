SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Up 32.1% Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $172,298.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00286931 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00028428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.62 or 0.02689391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012964 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNGLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.