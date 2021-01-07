Waves Enterprise (WEST) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $237,148.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00110933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00452723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00232940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051848 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

