$77.56 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post $77.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.60 million. DZS reported sales of $77.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $289.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.47 million to $289.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $320.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $330.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 43.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $350.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

