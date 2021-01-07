Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 1,096,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $364,980.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $827,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,005,000 after buying an additional 616,367 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,801,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,289,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 154,192 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 451,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 130,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

