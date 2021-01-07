CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $69.59. 614,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -267.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after buying an additional 2,658,586 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after purchasing an additional 413,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

