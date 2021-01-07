$265.25 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post sales of $265.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.70 million and the highest is $270.70 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $253.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 614,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,843. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

