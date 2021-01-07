Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Up 5.9%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) was up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 13,637,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,095,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

