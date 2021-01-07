Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 13,637,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,095,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,400,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Genius Brands International by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Genius Brands International by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 165,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Genius Brands International by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 129,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.