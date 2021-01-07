Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 13,637,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,095,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.
About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.