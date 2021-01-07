NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Up 5.8%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.64. 563,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 277,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBSE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.