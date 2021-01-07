NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Up 5.8%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.64. 563,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 277,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NBSE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.
