NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Up 5.8%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.64. 563,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 277,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

