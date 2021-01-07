NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.23. 144,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 69,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,300 shares of company stock worth $104,981. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of NetSol Technologies worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

