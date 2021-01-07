Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.32. 2,475,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,726,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $548.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 480.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213,434 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

