Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Up 6.4%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.41 and last traded at $71.38. Approximately 9,847,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,668,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $4,626,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,570,325 shares of company stock valued at $158,560,746 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $9,136,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.