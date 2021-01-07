Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $46.92. 831,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 699,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.39.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $35,879,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $24,255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $23,073,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $13,858,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

