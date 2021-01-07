LightJump Acquisition Corporation Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (LJAQU)

LightJump Acquisition Corporation (LJAQU) expects to raise $100 million in an IPO on the week of January 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation has a market-cap of $126 million.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to initially focus on technology and technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer specific technology solutions or broader technology software and services. “.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 2735 Sand Hill Road Suite 110 Menlo Park, CA 94025 and can be reached via phone at (650) 515-3930.

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.